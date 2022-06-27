Doctor deregistered in Melbourne over chatroom comments made about women including S'poreans

The board found that he showed disregard for standards of professional behaviour. PHOTO: PEXELS
Senior Law Correspondent
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A doctor registered in Australia who littered chatrooms with "gruesome images and abhorrent allegations" was deregistered by a medical board in Melbourne for professional misconduct and disqualified for 54 months.

Dr Christopher Lee had posted in 2016 and again between 2018 and 2019 a litany of extreme misogynistic commentary endorsing violence against women as well as xenophobic, bigoted or discriminatory commentary aimed at other groups including Muslims, Palestinians and Singaporean women.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top