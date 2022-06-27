Doctor deregistered in Melbourne over chatroom comments made about women including S'poreans

SINGAPORE - A doctor registered in Australia who littered chatrooms with "gruesome images and abhorrent allegations" was deregistered by a medical board in Melbourne for professional misconduct and disqualified for 54 months.

Dr Christopher Lee had posted in 2016 and again between 2018 and 2019 a litany of extreme misogynistic commentary endorsing violence against women as well as xenophobic, bigoted or discriminatory commentary aimed at other groups including Muslims, Palestinians and Singaporean women.