Doctor cleared of rape struck off register for overprescribing cough mixture, drugs

SINGAPORE – General practitioner Wee Teong Boo, 71, who was in 2020 acquitted of raping a patient was struck off the register on Monday for overprescribing cough mixture and depressant drugs known as benzodiazepines.

Dr Wee’s professional misconduct involved 10 patients, including two senior citizens and a minor.

He prescribed codeine-containing cough mixture and benzodiazepines to his patients repeatedly and for no apparent medical reason, even though he was aware that at least five of his patients suffered from existing drug dependency.

A disciplinary tribunal handed down a 20-month suspension in May 2022, after Dr Wee pleaded guilty to 20 misconduct charges: 10 for overprescribing cough mixture and benzodiazepines, and 10 for failing to keep adequate patient medical records.

The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) appealed to the Court of Three Judges to increase the period of suspension. The appeal was first heard in November 2022.

On Monday, the SMC’s lawyer, Mr Edmund Kronenburg, sought a three-year suspension – the maximum under the Medical Registration Act.

The court said it will give detailed reasons at a later date for its decision to strike Dr Wee off the medical register.

The disciplinary proceedings arose over a complaint the SMC received from the Ministry of Health (MOH) in October 2016.

The complaint stated that the ministry was concerned about Dr Wee’s prescribing practices with respect to benzodiazepines and codeine-containing cough mixture.

When Dr Wee was first confronted with the allegations, he explained that he was treating his patients’ addictions using his own “methodology” so they would not have to go to street peddlers in Geylang.

Dr Wee was referred to a disciplinary tribunal for a formal inquiry.

The tribunal, in its grounds of decision, said Dr Wee did not appear to have any structured treatment plan for the 10 patients.

Some of the patients had underlying drug-dependency issues, and the inappropriate prescriptions may have intensified their addictions, said the three-member tribunal.

The tribunal also considered that the inappropriate prescriptions were frequent and made over an extended period of time.