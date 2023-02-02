Doctor charged with sex offences must be chaperoned when examining female patients: SMC

SINGAPORE - A doctor facing multiple charges including allegedly committing sex offences against a 14-year-old girl, must now be accompanied when examining female patients, said the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) on Thursday.

Lim Yong Chin, 39, founder and director of the Access Medical Clinics group, was charged on Wednesday with sexual penetration of a minor and other offences, including voyeurism, cheating and traffic violations.

On Thursday, an SMC spokesman told The Straits Times it was aware of the matter and will monitor the proceedings before the courts closely, before determining whether to proceed with disciplinary proceedings against Lim.

The spokesman added: “In the meantime, Dr Lim has provided an undertaking that he will have a chaperone present when conducting clinical examination of a female patient. The undertaking also includes restrictions on photography/video recordings of patients in his clinical practice.”

Lim had, between March and April in 2021, allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl inappropriately and allegedly repeated the act in April that year.

That same month, at an HDB unit in Bedok Reservoir Road, he allegedly sexually violated her and made her perform oral sex on him.

Between 2020 and 2021, he also allegedly recorded two women aged between 18 and 19 doing a private act without their consent.

Between July 10, 2018, and early 2019, Lim also allegedly recorded a video of a 19-year-old woman, which showed her in underwear doing an intimate act with him, without her consent.

The police said on Wednesday that Lim, who faces 28 charges in total, was also accused of cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies for fictitious claims.

He also allegedly drove while under suspension and without insurance.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health (MOH) suspended 10 Access Medical clinics from Chas for severe non-compliance.

The clinics, which are all under the Access Medical group, had made numerous non-compliant Chas claims such as those for patient visits or chronic conditions with no relevant supporting documentation. These were revealed following audits by MOH on the Chas claims.

The police on Wednesday had said they take a serious view against anyone who engages in fraudulent or dishonest conduct to obtain funding from the Government.

It added: “The police also take a tough stance against sexual crimes, particularly those that target vulnerable victims, especially the young.”