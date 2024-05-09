Doctor charged with offences including drink driving

SINGAPORE - A doctor allegedly drove a car after consuming alcohol and later got into an accident with a fire hydrant in December 2022.

On May 9, obstetrician and gynaecologist Christopher Chong Yew Luen, 59, was charged with one count each of drink driving and failing to stop after the accident.

Chong was driving along Leedon Park near Holland Road at around 10.45pm on Dec 11, 2022, when the incident allegedly happened.

He is accused of having at least 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the time. The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

Chong is a director and shareholder at Chris Chong Clinic at the Gleneagles Annexe Block in Napier Road.

According to the Gleneagles Hospital Singapore website, he is an elected member of the Singapore Medical Council and currently serves as the president of the Singapore Urogynaecological Association.

The website states that Chong is also the founding board member and trustee of the Asia-Pacific Urogynaecological Association, and a member of the Gleneagles Hospital Medical Advisory Board.

His case has been adjourned to June 13.

On Feb 20, the Traffic Police stated in their annual statistics report that there was a slight increase in drink-driving accidents in 2023 to 180, up from 175 in 2022.

But there were fewer cases of motorists running the red light in 2023, with violations falling by 28.8 per cent to 31,815, from 44,688 in 2022.

First-time offenders convicted of drink driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.