Doctor charged with 4 counts of forgery over altering names on attendance certificates

SINGAPORE - A doctor was handed four forgery charges on April 8 over altering the names on multiple certificates of attendance allegedly involving workshops linked to aesthetic procedures.

Bernard Tan Wen Sheng, 34, was also charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant.

The Singapore Medical Council’s online database shows that he practises at the Bay Aesthetics Clinic at Marina Bay Link Mall.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that Tan used to be a director at Bay Aesthetics and Bay Medical. He stopped holding such a position at the two firms earlier in April.

On Feb 21, 2023, he allegedly altered the names on four certificates of attendance purportedly from the Aesthetic Dermatology Education Group.

According to court documents, they were for workshops on chemical peels, filler injections, botulinum toxin injections and “assisted lasers or intense pulsed light for hair removal”.

On Feb 21, 2023, Tan is also said to have furnished false information to a public servant, whose position was not disclosed in court documents.

He is accused of telling her that the four certificates were authentic when he allegedly had reasons to believe that they were false.

Tan’s case has been adjourned to April 29.

For each count of forgery, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined.