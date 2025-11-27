Doctor charged after allegedly supplying over 2,000 litres of cough syrup without licence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Goh Sze Yi was handed one charge under the Health Products Act.

SINGAPORE – A doctor accused of unlawfully supplying more than 2,000 litres of dhasedyl cough syrup containing codeine to another man appeared in a district court on Nov 27.

Goh Sze Yi, 48, is said to have supplied the medication to Gwee Keat Sheong even though Goh did not have a valid wholesaler’s licence to do so.

Gwee, 50, had allegedly obtained the cough syrup to sell it to others.

On Nov 27, Goh was handed one charge under the Health Products Act, while Gwee faces more than 80 charges under the same Act.

According to court documents, Goh was at Prudence Family Clinic in Bishan when he allegedly supplied the cough syrup to Gwee on at least 225 occasions between January 2020 and May 2023.

The Singapore Medical Council’s online database states that Goh practised at the clinic.

Among other things, Gwee is accused of possessing for sale unlabelled canisters of a brown liquid that contained codeine in a Choa Chu Kang flat in June 2023.

According to the SingHealth website, codeine belongs to a class of drugs known as opioids and is used to treat pain.

“This medication may cause drowsiness or dizziness, which may impair physical or mental abilities... This medication has the potential to cause addiction,” says the website.

Prudence Family Clinic had made the headlines in January when its licence to provide outpatient medical services was revoked by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Jan 24 over its repeated failure to control its prescription of medicines to patients.

On Jan 25, MOH said the clinic has been prohibited from offering healthcare services on its premises, during house calls or remotely via teleconsultations.

The cases involving Goh and Gwee have been adjourned to Jan 6, 2026.