Doctor among 6 men charged with molestation in separate cases

SINGAPORE – A doctor has been accused of molesting a woman at the Avenue Lounge at Marina Bay Sands at around 3am on June 25.

Dheeraj Prem Khiatani, 35, was one of six men who were charged with molestation on Friday.

He is a director at several firms, including Stark Medical Innovations, and his case has been adjourned to Oct 25.

Dheeraj is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan, Diana Ngiam and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer.

The five other men who were charged on Friday are: Butt Muhammad Abdullah, 22; Hardiran Singh Randhawa, 29; Melvinder Singh Gurmit Singh, 31; Wang Shitao, 49 and Spencer Tan Peng Chua, 58,

Wang is a Chinese national while Butt is a Pakistani, and the other four men are Singaporeans.

Tan was handed six charges – the most among all the men. He is accused of committing offences including molestation and assault.

Among other things, he allegedly struck a woman’s face with his elbow at a bus stop near Tanjong Katong Complex at around 12.30am on Nov 1, 2022.

He is also accused of molesting a woman in Sam Leong Road near Jalan Besar at around 5.30pm on March 28, 2023.

It is not sure if these two cases involved the same woman as the names of the alleged victims have been redacted from court documents.

In an unrelated case, Wang was handed three molestation charges, and he allegedly committed the offences when he was a masseur at Wan Lin Healthcare Centre at the Fu Lu Shou Complex shopping mall in Rochor Road.

He is accused of molesting a 29-year-old woman during a massage between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Feb 1, 2023.

Separately, Melvinder is accused of two counts of molestation, which he allegedly committed either in 2012 or 2013.

Butt was handed a molestation charge. He is said to have molested a 30-year-old woman at Marquee Singapore, a nightclub at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, at around 3am on Sept 2, 2023.

Hardiran is accused of molesting a 30-year-old woman at around 4am on Aug 5, 2023. Details about the location of his alleged crime have been redacted from court documents.

The cases involving most of the men have been adjourned to October.