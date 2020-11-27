Doctor allegedly caused grievous hurt to motorcyclist and pillion rider by negligent driving

SINGAPORE - A doctor accused of failing to give way to other vehicles at a cross-junction allegedly struck a motorcycle, causing serious injuries to a man and his pillion rider.

Roger Pang Heng Mun, 75, who practises at The Ming Clinic in Camden Medical Centre, has been charged with causing grievous hurt to the pair by driving in a negligent manner.

His case was last heard in a district court on Wednesday (Nov 25).

A check on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website reveals that the Singaporean doctor is a director of clinic operator Medistar Services.

A Business Times report in June last year states that The Ming Clinic is operated by the firm.

According to court documents, Pang allegedly failed to give way to other vehicles while making a right turn at the signalised cross-junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 at around 8pm on Oct 11 last year.

His car is said to have struck the motorcycle which was travelling straight from the opposite direction.

Both the man and his pillion rider were injured following the accident. Court documents do not reveal details about their injuries.

Pang's bail has been set at $10,000 and the case has been adjourned to Dec 16.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt by negligent driving can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.