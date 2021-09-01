Doctor acquitted of molestation: AGC raises concern over defence lawyer's conduct, refutes claims in TOC article

SINGAPORE - The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said on Wednesday (Sept 1) that statements made on social media by lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam over the case of Dr Yeo Sow Nam, who was acquitted of molestation, were misleading.

This is its second statement on the issue, a day after it said claims made by Mr Thuraisingam's firm that the accuser in the case had admitted to lying in court about "material elements" of her allegations of molestation were "misleading and regrettable".

It said: "AGC decided to make a public statement because of the gravity of what has happened - a court application appears, on its face, to have been brought for an improper purpose, and public allegations have been made against the complainant which are inaccurate."

The AGC added that "clear concern" has been raised that Mr Thuraisingam's conduct was improper, if his allegations against the woman were only made in open court so it would be picked up by the media and given publicity.

Mr Thuraisingam represented Dr Yeo, 52, a director at The Pain Specialist, in a case where he was accused of molesting a 32-year-old woman on the 12th storey of Mount Elizabeth Hospital on the evening of Oct 9, 2017.

The AGC had later withdrawn the charges, leading to the acquittal earlier this month.

Following this, Mr Thuraisingam's firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP (ET LLP) had issued a statement claiming the woman admitted to lying in court about "material elements" of her allegations of molestation.

The AGC issued a statement on Tuesday, saying these claims were "misleading and regrettable".

It said it would not be taking action against the woman, as the decision to withdraw the charges was not on the basis that the woman had been untruthful about the alleged molestation.

Instead, the decision was made after the prosecution assessed that several inconsistencies in the woman's account in court would affect the assessment of her overall evidence.

It also wrote to Mr Thuraisingam asking for an explanation of his conduct at about 4.10pm, less than an hour before the statement was released to the media.

ET LLP responded with a public statement at about 6.30pm, and Mr Thuraisingam had also posted on his Facebook page around the same time.

They accused the AGC of making a "significant omission" that Mr Thuraisingam had raised the purported lies by the woman to reserve Dr Yeo's rights to apply for the gag order to be lifted at a later time should he wish to do so.

In AGC's statement on Wednesday responding to this, it said it disagreed, and that this did not explain Mr Thuraisingam's conduct.

"Even if Mr Thuraisingam believed he needed to reserve his client's rights, he could have simply said so without making detailed submissions on the complainant's character and credibility," it said.

"We note that Mr Thuraisingam has not explained why he needed to do this. As we have said, this raises serious questions on what Mr Thuraisingam was really seeking to do."

Another statement issued by the AGC on Wednesday responded to the article by The Online Citizen (TOC) on Dr Yeo's case.

It said TOC's article was highly irresponsible, having claimed the AGC should have done the "right thing by charging the complainant", thus determining the guilt of the woman without basis.

It also refuted claims by TOC that the AGC misled the public and was "protecting its own skin".

"The article contains a series of complete falsehoods and makes a variety of unsubstantiated and inflammatory allegations," said the AGC.

"Underlying the article is the baseless assertion that where a prosecution concludes with an acquittal, whether by virtue of the prosecution withdrawing charges, or the court acquitting an accused after a full trial, it evidences wrongdoing on the part of AGC. This mischaracterises AGC's role and the nature of the judicial process... Unfortunately, TOC, in pursuing its own agenda, ignores this reality."