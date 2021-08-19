Doctor accused of unlawfully selling codeine cough preparations, not keeping proper records

SINGAPORE - Doctors and pharmacists are not allowed, under the law, to supply any codeine cough preparations to the same individual more than once within a period of four days.

But a doctor, who is also a director of The Family Clinic @ Towner, allegedly breached this restriction multiple times and was hauled to a district court on Thursday (Aug 19).

Jitendra Kumar Sen, 57, was charged with 18 counts of this offence under the Health Products Act.

He is said to have unlawfully sold the codeine cough preparations to more than 10 people, but court documents do not state if they were his patients at the clinic in Towner Road, near Serangoon Road.

Separately, the Singaporean doctor is also facing nine counts of failing to keep and maintain proper medical records.

He allegedly did not record the consultations that nine patients had sought, as well as the amounts of codeine cough syrup dispensed to them.

Sen is said to have committed the offences between 2016 and 2019.

In an online search for registered healthcare professionals in Singapore, The Straits Times found that Sen is on the Register of Family Physicians.

A search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's database shows that he is also a director of other firms, including Express Medical and The Family Clinic @ Tampines.

Sen's case has been adjourned to Sept 30.

For breaking the law under the Health Products Act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $50,000 for each charge.