Doctor accused of sex crimes against 14-year-old and other women; allegedly cheated polyclinics

SINGAPORE - A doctor was slapped with multiple charges on Wednesday, which included sexually violating a 14-year-old girl, voyeurism, cheating and traffic offences.

Lim Yong Chin, 39, founder and director of the Access Medical Clinics group, had between March and April 2021, touched the child inappropriately and repeated the act in April that year.

That same month, at an HDB unit in Bedok Reservoir Road, he allegedly sexually violated her and made her perform oral sex on him.

And between 2020 and 2021, he also allegedly recorded two women aged between 18 and 19 doing a private act, without their consent.

Between July 10, 2018 and early 2019, Lim had also allegedly recorded a video of a 19-year-old woman, which showed her in underwear doing an intimate act with him, without her consent.

The police said on Wednesday that Lim, who faces 28 charges in total, was also accused of cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing Community Health Assist Scheme subsidies for fictitious claims.

He also allegedly drove while under suspension and without insurance.

The police said it takes a serious view against anyone who engages in fraudulent or dishonest conduct to obtain funding from the government.

It added: “The police also takes a tough stance against sexual crimes, particularly those that target vulnerable victims, especially the young.”

In court, Lim’s lawyer asked for his identity to not be disclosed, as it might lead to the identification of the alleged victims.

After the prosecution said it was applying for a gag order only for the victims’ identities, District Judge Terence Tay rejected the application by Lim’s lawyer, saying no reasons for his gag order had been given.

Lim will return to court on March 15.