Doctor accused of rape: Alleged victim visited him 20 times in 2015

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old student, who has accused her doctor of sexually assaulting her during two visits in 2015, saw the general physician 20 times that year for stomach problems, the High Court heard on Friday (May 4).

This emerged while the woman's mother was cross-examined by defence counsel when she took the stand on the fourth day of the trial of 67-year-old Wee Teong Boo.

Wee faces one charge of molesting the woman during a medical examination at his clinic in Bedok North Avenue 2 on Nov 25, 2015 and one charge of raping her during a medical examination on Dec 30, 2015. He is denying the allegations.

The alleged victim has been testifying behind closed doors over the past few days. She and her mother cannot be named due to a gag order.

On Friday, Wee's lawyer, Mr Edmond Pereira, told the alleged victim's mother that her daughter visited the GP 20 times that year.

The mother, who testified through a Mandarin interpreter, said she was not aware of her daughter's medical problems. However, she said she was "not surprised" to learn of the frequent visits.

"If the problem was serious, she would tell me," said the woman, a cashier.

The woman, who also has three sons, recounted that in the early hours of Dec 31, 2015, she went into her daughter's room to collect laundry.

She noticed her daughter was tossing around in bed and asked her what the matter was.

She said her daughter told her that Wee had violated her when she consulted him at the clinic. The woman said her daughter looked agitated and wanted to make a police report.

She could not bear to ask for further details as her daughter looked sad, she said.

The woman took urgent leave before joining her daughter at the Bedok police station.

"I was worried, but I did not want too many people to know as it concerns my daughter's future," she said.

She also accompanied her daughter for a check-up at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital and told her husband and eldest son what happened.

The trial continues.

Dr Janice Tung, who examined the alleged victim at KK Hospital, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.