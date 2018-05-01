Doctor accused of molesting, raping patient goes on trial

A 23-year-old student who was seeing her regular general practitioner for gastric discomfort felt uneasy when he touched her genital area while examining her, the High Court heard yesterday, on the first day of the doctor's trial for rape and molestation.

A month later, she returned to the Bedok clinic to consult the doctor, Wee Teong Boo, for frequent urination and an itch in her genital area. As she lay on the examination table, she felt something "poke" her and was shocked when she realised that he was raping her.

Wee, 67, pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape and molestation yesterday. The woman cannot be named due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said the woman began seeing Wee in November 2014 for gastric and acne issues. The woman will testify that on Nov 25, 2015, she went to the clinic to consult Wee for gastric discomfort. She was told to lie down on the examination bed in the adjacent room for him to check her abdomen. Wee also told her to unzip her jeans and she complied.

During the examination, Wee stroked her genital area, said the DPP. The woman thought his actions were strange but did not voice her discomfort as she thought it was part of the examination, she added.

On Dec 30, 2015, at about 11.30pm, the woman returned to the clinic, complaining of frequent urination and an itch in her genital area. She also asked for her routine gastric medicine.

The DPP said that as Wee began examining the woman's lower abdomen, he pushed her shorts lower. Wee then rubbed her genital area, asking if that was the part she was talking about and she replied that it was, said the DPP.

Wee then told the woman to pull down her shorts and underwear so that he could check her genital area. She pulled her clothing to her thighs, but Wee proceeded to take them off completely, said the DPP.

The doctor then repositioned her such that he was between her legs, said the DPP.

The woman will testify that she felt something "poke" her and saw Wee's body moving.

When she complained of pain, Wee repositioned her again. It was then that she saw him with his trousers unzipped and realised he was raping her, said the DPP.

In shock, the woman gestured Wee to stop and quickly dressed. She noticed she was bleeding after she went to the washroom.

After returning home, she took a shower and washed her genital area. She continued to notice bloodstains after using the toilet.

That night, she could not sleep.

The woman's mother will testify that her daughter eventually disclosed, in an agitated manner, what had happened at the clinic.

The student made a police report later that same morning.

A medical examination found two small superficial wounds in her genital area and a fresh hymenal tear. The woman was also in pain.

Now 26, she started testifying behind closed doors. The trial, scheduled for 10 days, continues.

Selina Lum