Facebook post seeking donations for my daughter's treatment a scam: Mark Lee and wife

SINGAPORE - A Facebook post that has sought donations to fund treatment for actor Mark Lee's five-year-old daughter is a scam, Lee and his wife said on Thursday (Aug 30).

In a midnight post written in Chinese on the Cheers for Calynn Lee Facebook page, the couple said someone had alerted them to a post seeking donations for their daughter Calynn.

Lee, 49, and his wife Catherine Ng, 44, said they had not started any donation campaign for their daughter and asked members of the public not to be deceived by the post.

Calynn is undergoing treatment for a condition called glomerulonephritis, which is an inflammatory condition that affects the kidney.

The couple posted: "While it is already very immoral to deceive someone, doing so with the picture of a child is even more immoral. Calynn's photo is not for you to use!

"We will not let anyone use Calynn's photo to cheat people of their money."

The couple appealed for anyone who has seen the post to contact them, so that they can file a police report.

Screenshots posted on the Cheers for Calynn Lee Facebook page showed a conversation with an unnamed person, who said a post online had used a picture of Calynn to seek donations.

The person claimed that the post had called for $200,000 in donations and that some people appeared to have made donations in response to that post. The donations were channelled to an account that belonged to a person with the surname Yeo.

Related Story Instagram account impersonating actress Xiang Yun sends messages asking for 'investments' in IMF

Lee and his wife had set up the Facebook page on Aug 6 to share news of their daughter's medical condition.

In a post then, Ms Ng said that her husband had wanted to keep a low profile on the matter. But she felt that the couple would require more moral support and needed to let more people know about the condition.

Ms Ng wrote that it was the first time the couple had heard about glomerulonephritis and hoped that anyone whose child had such a condition will be able to share more about how to care for Calynn.

She added that Calynn's condition had affected her kidney and that she had already started on the treatment.

In a subsequent Facebook post on Aug 21, the couple shared that urine tests had shown that Calynn was making progress in her recovery. Lee and Ng said then it was the best birthday present for Calynn, and also thanked friends for their support and help.