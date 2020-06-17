DJ Tenashar handed additional charges

DJ Tenashar, who faces drug-related charges, is now accused of other offences including stealing a blue hospital gown at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and using a stolen access pass to trespass into areas meant only for its staff.

The former FHM Singapore cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, appeared in a district court via video-link yesterday to face the additional charges.

The 34-year-old Singaporean was released from prison last year over drug offences in 2015.

But she appeared in court again in March this year to face new charges after she allegedly failed to turn up for urine tests several times.

Yesterday , the court heard that she allegedly stole the hospital gown on June 21 last year. She is also accused of stealing a visitor's pass from a security desk at the hospital at around 1.25 am that day.

She is said to have used a stolen access pass to trespass into a "staff only" passageway at the hospital's Tower C about 20 minutes later. She then allegedly trespassed into another "staff only" passageway at Tower B.

Long is also accused of trespassing into a property in Edgware Road near Seletar Aerospace Way at around 10 am in July 7 last year.

At 6.55 pm that day, she is said to have trespassed into another property at nearby Sussex Garden where she allegedly stole ice-cream worth $32. She is accused of trespassing into a second Edgware Road property about 10 minutes later.

On July 16 last year, Long was in a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) office in the Jurong Police Division Headquarters at around 6.40 pm when she allegedly used a laptop computer to unlawfully record videos at the protected area.

She is also accused of two counts of making "insulting communication" towards a senior CNB officer at around 3 pm on Oct 15 last year.

She allegedly sent him e-mails stating: "If you don't do your job, what's the point of being paid? I think they should also look into your work performance, don't you think?

"I think inefficiency in the CNB from you needs to be investigated as well. I think you're costing the Singapore government too much money. Let's look into that."

She is also said to have failed to report her change of home address to a registration officer within 28 days after she moved from a house in Westwood Crescent near Jurong West Avenue 5 in 2012.

Court documents did not reveal details about her current home.

Yesterday, the court heard that Long intends to claim trial to her charges. Her pre-trial conference will be held on July 13.

Shaffiq Alkhatib