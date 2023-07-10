DJ Tenashar acquitted of forgery charge as she was of unsound mind at time of offence

SINGAPORE – Club DJ Tenashar, who filed a forged document purportedly made by Attorney-General (AG) Lucien Wong in April 2022, was acquitted of the forgery charge on Monday as she was of unsound mind at the time.

The 37-year-old former FHM Singapore and Playboy Thailand cover girl, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, had been assessed by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to be suffering from an unspecified type of delusional disorder.

Deputy Public Prosector Sivanathan Jheevanesh told District Judge John Ng: “She was actively labouring under the false belief of being an operative for the Internal Security Department (ISD) in her generation and submission of the fraudulent document.

“The accused was of unsound mind around the time of the offence. She was incapable of understanding the nature and wrongfulness of her act.”

On Monday, Judge Ng also ordered for Long to be remanded at IMH pending the minister’s order. A psychiatrist will then prepare a report on her case within a month.

Court documents stated that Long had filed an affidavit with the State Courts on April 8, 2022, and swore to the truth of its contents.

Attached to the affidavit was a letter dated April 5, 2022, purportedly from Attorney-General Wong to New Phoenix Park in Irrawaddy Road, near Balestier Road. Government agencies such as ISD are located at there.

DPP Sivanathan said the letter was captioned: “Long Debbie Valerie Tenashar (Plaintiff) v Lim Fung Suan (Defendant) Attorney-General’s consent to institute proceedings for contempt of court.”

The DPP did not disclose details about affidavit and the purported defendant.

However, he said that the letter purportedly contained AG Wong’s signature, and stated: “My consent is given”.

But DPP Sivanathan said that Attorney-General Wong had not written nor signed the letter, adding: “The AG had never given his consent for proceedings for contempt of court to be instituted (in the case)... The signature on the letter was not that of AG Wong. The letter was a forged document.”

Long was arrested on Sept 6, 2022, and charged in court the following day.

She was then remanded for observation at IMH until Sept 23, 2022. Soon after, she was remanded at the Central Police Division for further investigation until Sept 30, 2022.

She has remained in remand at Changi Prison Complex since then.