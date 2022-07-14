Director of spa tried to scam $36,000 from Jobs Support Scheme

SINGAPORE - The director of a spa has been sentenced to seven weeks' jail for conspiring to cheat the authorities into disbursing about $36,000 in government grants.

Deidrea Tan Zhong Lin, 31, had submitted fake documents for payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme for 28 people she claimed were hired by Kings Spa.

Deputy public prosecutor Grace Teo said they did not work for the company and did not receive salaries from it.

Tan pleaded guilty on Thursday (July 14) and will start her sentence on July 28.

The Jobs Support Scheme was introduced because of economic uncertainties amid the pandemic.

Under the scheme, the government subsidised a portion of the wages of local workers to help them stay employed.

Employers did not need to apply for the scheme, as the cash grant was automatically computed based on mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution data.

Tan's husband - Gay Kah Leong, 31 - is also facing charges.

The DPP said that in May 2020, Gay, who was the spa's operations manager, told his wife that they would be receiving about $50,300 in payouts under the scheme.

This was despite the fact that the purported 28 employees did not work for Kings Spa in February, March and April of that year.

In July, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) informed Kings Spa that the company was being reviewed.

This meant that they had to substantiate their eligibility for the grants. Iras conducted such reviews to deter abuse of the scheme, said the DPP.

As the couple never actually hired the 28 people at the spa, they knew that they would not be eligible for the payout.

They decided to fake employment documents and even instructed their staff on what to say if they were contacted by the authorities.