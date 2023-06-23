Director in research department under Prime Minister’s Office charged with corruption

SINGAPORE – A director of the organisation that sets the national direction for research and development has been accused of taking bribes in exchange for advancing the business interest of a company.

Henry Wong Chuen Yuen, director of programmes and the central innovation cluster at the National Research Foundation (NRF), was charged on Friday with one count of corruption.

Wong, 53, is also a member of the project evaluation panel at the Built Environment Technology Alliance (Beta).

Between May and August 2021, he allegedly agreed to accept gratification in the form of a 30 per cent shareholding in the firm Smart Illumination from its director Lee Tze Boon.

This was purportedly a reward for advancing the company’s business interest in its application for grant funding from Beta.

Lee, 50, was also charged with one count of corruption on Friday.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said that it was referred the case by the NRF.

The NRF was set up in 2006 under the Prime Minister’s Office. It sets the national direction for research and development by enacting policies, plans and strategies.

In court, the two men indicated that they would be engaging their own lawyers.

They will return to court on July 13.

For corruption, Wong and Lee can each be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.