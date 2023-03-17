Director at 4 firms charged with criminal breach of trust involving more than $2.3m

SINGAPORE - A director at four firms allegedly asked a man to issue cheques for at least $8 million for the construction of a house, but the building works stopped in 2021.

The director, Per Poh Huat, 57, is now accused of misappropriating more than $2.3 million, and he was charged with one count of criminal breach of trust on March 17.

He is said to have committed the offence between March 13 and Dec 4, 2019.

Per was allegedly entrusted with the amount that was deposited into his bank account via eight cheques belonging to one Lim Bee Huat, whose details were not disclosed in court documents.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority revealed that Per is a director and shareholder of Green Dragon Valley Fish Farm, LPS Construction, Wangbuliao Fish Trading and TLC M&E Engrg.

He was also the owner of multiple companies including Ban Hee Renovation Contractor, Flenv & Woods Renovation Contractor and Green Dragon Valley Herbs Farm.

The police said in a March 17 statement that on Dec 29, 2022, officers received a report on a criminal breach of trust case involving the victim who had handed over large sums of cash to a man to pay for the construction of a house.

The statement and court documents did not disclose details about the property.

The police added: “Between 2016 and 2021, the victim had issued cheques amounting to at least $8 million on the man’s request. Sometime in 2021, the construction works stopped and were not completed.

“The victim suspected that the man had misappropriated the monies and reported the matter to the police.”

Another man, 47, who was not named, is helping the authorities with investigations, said the police.

Per’s bail was set at $200,000 and a bail review on his case will be held on March 21.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.