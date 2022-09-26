Deputy A-G Hri Kumar to be High Court judge, A-G Lucien Wong reappointed

SINGAPORE - Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair has been appointed as a judge of the High Court by President Halimah Yacob with effect from Jan 2, 2023.

Attorney-General Lucien Wong has been reappointed for another three years, as has Deputy Attorney-General Lionel Yee.

Meanwhile, High Court Justice Ang Cheng Hock has been appointed deputy attorney-general with effect from Oct 1.

The changes to the Attorney-General's Chambers' (AGC) senior management were announced on Monday, alongside new appointments to the judiciary.

Mr Wong will commence his third three-year term as Attorney-General on Jan 14, 2023, as will Mr Yee as Deputy Attorney-General, the AGC said on Monday.