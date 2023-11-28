Dentist suspended for 11 months after causing patient to suffer nerve injury that has lasted 5 years

SINGAPORE - A dentist has been suspended for 11 months after an implant procedure on a patient left him with a nerve injury in which he still experiences numbness at his lip and chin five years later.

Dr Kenji Chin Choon Tsze was found guilty in October 2023 of two charges of professional misconduct, according to published grounds of decision on the Singapore Dental Council’s (SDC) website.

The 61-year-old patient, known only as “Mr DT” in the disciplinary inquiry, had on May 22, 2018 consulted Dr Chin about a painful tooth at the 1728 Dental Practice in Ang Mo Kio.

Dr Chin did an X-ray of the jaw area and recommended replacing one tooth with an implant and placing a second implant next to it.

He then extracted the tooth that same day. Dr Chin told the patient that as there was insufficient bone height in the tooth area for both implants, he was to return in three months.

On Aug 4 that year, the patient returned to the clinic.

Dr Chin did another X-ray of his jaw, but the disciplinary committee said he did not take any appropriate pre-surgery measurement of the height of the alveolar bone – a bone in the jaw which contains tooth sockets.

Instead, he simply made estimations based on the X-ray images and proceeded with the tooth implant surgery.

He placed two implants – one measuring 10mm long and the other 8.5mm. These were significantly longer than the actual alveolar bone height of the two teeth, the disciplinary committee noted.

During the procedure, the patient said he felt some pain, prompting Dr Chin to unscrew one of the implants slightly.

An X-ray after the procedure showed one of the tooth implants superimposed on a nerve canal, while the other implant was just above the same nerve canal. This exposed the patient to direct trauma to the nerve.

The disciplinary committee said that from this X-ray, Dr Chin should have known that the patient’s nerve may have been injured.

He ought to have monitored and reviewed the patient within 24 to 48 hours of the procedure, but he saw the patient only 16 days later.

During this subsequent visit, the patient complained of numbness at his lower right lip.

Dr Chin removed one of the implants three weeks later. He also refunded the treatment fee of $2,200 in January 2019.