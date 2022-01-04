Dental assistant who continued to steal after being given second chance gets jail

SINGAPORE - She was given a second chance to continue working as a dental assistant after her employer caught her embezzling money, but she continued to steal from the clinic's earnings.

Charlene Ashby Clay, 24, took around $150,000 in total and used the money for her personal expenses, such as buying property in her home country, Malaysia.

On Tuesday (Jan 4), Clay pleaded guilty to three charges for offences that included criminal breach of trust and was jailed for 16 months and two weeks.

Another four charges for offences that also include cheating and falsifying accounts were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

In March 2019, dentist Hsu Wei Cheng, the owner of Dr Smile Dental Clinicin Clementi Avenue 3, was alerted to a discrepancy in the clinic's earnings.

Based on the amount of money keyed in, $44,861 was missing from the system.

Dr Hsu, 36, confronted Clay, his dental assistant from 2018 to 2019, and she admitted she embezzled the money by stealing the cash paid by patients.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said Clay would take the cash handed to her by the patient and key into the system that the money was paid electronically, which made it harder to verify the transaction immediately.

"Unless somebody checks the clinic's bank account where the monies collected using the Nets system is deposited into daily, the accused's act of misappropriating the cash will not be detected," he said.

Clay pleaded with Dr Hsu not to cancel her work permit. He gave her a chance and the pair agreed that $650 to $1,050 would be deducted from her monthly salary until the sum of $44,861 was paid in full.

But one year later, Dr Hsu caught signs that Clay had once again stolen money from the clinic. He asked a patient to make a payment of $200, but the patient told him she had already paid $3,700 for the entire operation.

This was against the clinic's policy to charge patients only the cost of each procedure after every visit, said DPP Lai.

Again, he confronted Clay, who admitted she had continued to steal from the clinic.

This time, she had stolen $113,520 from the clinic by enticing patients to transfer the full payment for dental procedures to her via PayNow transfers for a "discount".