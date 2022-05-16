Delivery rider on PMD dies after accident with motorcycle

Updated
Published
7 min ago

A 54-year-old delivery rider died after a road accident involving his personal mobility device (PMD) and a motorcycle.

The police said the accident occurred at around 11pm last Friday in Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road after Whampoa East. The PMD rider was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man was wearing a food delivery uniform at the time and was in a coma before he died, Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

It added that the motorcyclist is suspected to have fled the scene.

Jean Iau

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 16, 2022, with the headline Delivery rider on PMD dies after accident with motorcycle. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top