Delivery driver who pocketed more than $32k over 118 occasions gets nearly 2 years in jail

SINGAPORE – A delivery driver working for a logistics firm pocketed more than $32,000 in cash, which he had received from customers, over 118 occasions between October 2022 and July 2023.

Muhammad Hariz Jasmin, 31, was supposed to transfer the money to his then employer, but he used it to gamble and settle personal expenses.

On April 23, Hariz, was sentenced to a year and 10 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust. He has made no restitution.

He also admitted to an unrelated drug consumption charge.

According to court documents, customers of the logistics firm could choose to pay delivery fees via several methods, including one described as “cash on delivery.”

Those who chose this option could either hand cash to the delivery driver upon receiving their items, or transfer the necessary amount to his bank account.

The driver would then transfer the cash to the firm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eugene Lau said Hariz was aware of this arrangement when he made off with the monies.

One of the firm’s representatives alerted the police on July 18, 2023, after discovering discrepancies in its accounts.

The following month, police officers arrested Hariz after they conducted a spot check on him in Bedok South.

He provided his urine samples, and they were later found to contain traces of methamphetamine.

Hariz admitted to investigators that he had consumed the drug three to five days before his arrest on Aug 22.