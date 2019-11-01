Default claims limit at Small Claims Tribunals raised to $20,000 from November

SINGAPORE - From Friday (Nov 1), the size of claims that people can take to the Small Claims Tribunals has been doubled from the current default limit of $10,000 to $20,000.

This can be raised further to $30,000 if the parties involved agree in writing, said the State Courts in a statement.

The increased claim limit for claims filed at the tribunals is one of the amendments made to the Small Claims Tribunals Act to provide greater access to justice, the State Courts said on Friday.

Claims can now be filed within two years after the date on which the cause of action accrued.

This applies to claims that accrued on or after Nov 1, 2018. The limitation period was previously one year from the date on which the cause of action accrued.

The raising of the default limit at the tribunals was passed in Parliament in July last year.