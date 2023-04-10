Death of SBS Transit driver who crashed bus into tree a traffic-related misadventure: Coroner

SINGAPORE – The death of an SBS Transit bus driver who missed a turn into a depot and crashed the vehicle into a tree was ruled a traffic-related misadventure by the coroner on Monday.

Mr Liu Shan Liung, 55, died from traumatic injuries.

On Monday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said it was unclear why Mr Liu had missed the turn into the depot, but that there was no evidence of a medical emergency.

The accident happened at about 2.45am on Oct 9, 2022, in Defu Avenue 1. He was reportedly going to pick up other bus drivers.

The death was classified as a workplace accident by the Ministry of Manpower.

Senior Staff Sergeant Kamaliah Kamis testified on Monday that Mr Liu, a bus driver of five years, had blood pressure issues, but a health check in July 2022 showed that he was doing well.

According to Mr Liu’s wife, he left home for the night shift at 11pm, hours before the accident.

Video footage showed Mr Liu manoeuvring a slight right bend before missing the turn into the depot, said Senior Staff Sgt Kamaliah.

The bus mounted a grass verge and hit a traffic light and a road sign, before crashing into the tree.

There were no brake marks and there was also no evidence that Mr Liu was speeding, said Senior Staff Sergeant Kamaliah.

The road surface was slightly damp at the time as it had been raining.

The police officer added that the front of the bus was so badly damaged that investigators could not determine if the vehicle had any mechanical failure.

Mr Liu’s toxicology report was negative for “volatile substances”.

When asked by State Coroner Nakhoda if the police had any theories on what happened to Mr Liu before the accident, Senior Staff Sgt Kamaliah said no, other than the fact that he had lost control of the bus.

The coroner noted that the police had ruled out foul play and said there was no evidence that Mr Liu had suicidal intentions. He also noted that Mr Liu’s wife said he did not have any disputes.

Mr Liu’s death was the 39th workplace fatality in 2022. Last year’s total of 46 deaths is the highest number recorded since 2016, when 66 people died while at work.