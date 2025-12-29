Death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg: Coroner’s inquiry in Singapore court set for Jan 14

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Zubeen Garg, a popular singer from the north-eastern state of Assam in India, died while swimming in the sea off the Singapore coast on Sept 19.

SINGAPORE – A coroner’s inquiry into the death of Indian singer Zubeen Garg, 52, will take place in a Singapore court on Jan 14, 2026.

The inquiry is a fact-finding process led by the coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of Garg’s death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion.

Garg, a popular singer from the north-eastern state of Assam in India, died while swimming in the sea off the Singapore coast on Sept 19.

He was here for a cultural festival organised by the Assamese community in Singapore and was scheduled to perform the next day.

In an earlier statement, the police said officers received a call for assistance at St John’s Island, off the southern coast of the mainland, at about 3.30pm on Sept 19.

Garg was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Following his death, a special investigation team in India charged multiple people , including the organiser of the festival in Singapore, Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder.

Three other associates of the singer – Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta – were also charged with the offence.

Earlier media reports stated that Garg was named after renowned orchestral conductor Zubin Mehta.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Garg recorded more than 38,000 songs in nearly 40 languages.

He captured Assam’s imagination with his debut album Anamika in 1992, a landmark in the state’s music scene.

Over the years, his artistry was recognised with various accolades, including the Global Indian Music Award, the Filmfare Award (East), multiple Prag Cine Awards and the Assam State Film Award.