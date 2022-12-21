Death of cleaner found in refuse chamber in Punggol a work-related misadventure: Coroner

SINGAPORE - A cleaner who was not trained to operate refuse handling equipment at a refuse chamber in an HDB estate did so and ended up getting pinned by it.

Mr Lim Hee Huat was found dead in the chamber at Block 623C in Punggol Central on Oct 16, 2021.

On Wednesday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled the death of the 54-year-old Singaporean a work-related misadventure.

The judge said Mr Lim was employed by Lian Cheng Contracting, and his job included sweeping corridors and emptying waste bins around the blocks and disposing of them at a centralised refuse chamber.

At the chamber, he was to maintain its cleanliness by doing tasks such as clearing the refuse handling equipment’s discharge tray and sweeping and mopping the floor.

This did not require him to operate the refuse handling equipment, which was meant to be done only by refuse collectors and the maintenance team.

However, on each of the two days before his death, Mr Lim was seen on closed-circuit television footage operating the equipment.

On Oct 16, 2021, at about 8am, after Mr Lim was seen on the footage throwing rubbish in bins outside the centre, he pressed the start button of the refuse handling equipment, as rubbish began to be discharged.

After stopping the machine, he stood in front of the outlet and removed items inside and from the discharge tray. As he was leaning over, the gate came down and pinned him, causing his ribs to fracture.

After a while, a motorcyclist riding past spotted Mr Lim, and gesticulated to a car driver nearby. They went to investigate, before another motorist called the police.

Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers who arrived at the scene could not lift the gate that was pinning Mr Lim down due to a power trip.

The power trip was overridden at 8.54am. After the gate was lifted, Mr Lim’s body was retrieved and he was pronounced dead.

The state coroner said it was unclear why Mr Lim would operate the refuse handling equipment, noting that doing so would increase his workload.

Mr Lim had likely gleaned how to operate the equipment by observing the refuse driver and crew using it, the judge added.

On a previous occasion, Mr Lim had been asked by a resident to retrieve an item that had been thrown accidentally in the chute, and he informed his direct supervisor, who operated the refuse handling equipment.

There was no evidence that Mr Lim was similarly assisting any resident between Oct 14 and 16, 2021, said State Coroner Nakhoda.