Data leak reveals links between money laundering accused Su Jianfeng and sale of Dubai properties

SINGAPORE – Money laundering accused Su Jianfeng had allegedly worked with a Singapore-based businessman to sell properties in Dubai worth tens of millions to foreigners in Singapore, a data leak of property transactions showed.

The investors include individuals wanted in China, three people implicated in the $3 billion money laundering probe, others identified by the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) as their associates, and a China-born businessman who left Singapore abruptly amid the probe.

In total, they bought at least 126 properties worth more than 537 million dirhams (S$197 million).

This was verified with the use of official passport identification numbers and title deeds in the Dubai Land Registry. Only properties that have been fully verified were included in this report.

The properties were mostly marketed by Dubai’s leading real estate firm Fidu Property Real Estate Brokerage, which primarily targets buyers from China, and developed by Emaar Properties.

In 2022, the developer had a net asset value of US$37.6 billion (S$50.6 billion).

The property transactions were revealed in a data leak uncovered by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) investigative journalism group.

The leak, titled Dubai Unlocked, was published by the non-governmental organisation (NGO) on its website on May 14.

It revealed details of alleged money launderers around the world who own properties in Dubai worth hundreds of millions.

The data was obtained by the Centre for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), a non-profit organisation based in Washington, DC that researches international crime and conflict.

It was then shared with Norwegian financial outlet E24 and the OCCRP, which coordinated an investigative project with dozens of media outlets from around the world including The Straits Times.

ST, working with OCCRP, found links between Su Jianfeng and businessman Su Sihai. Both men are originally from China.

It showed that Su Jianfeng allegedly has a larger property holding in Dubai than what he had confessed to in Singapore, and may have played a bigger role in the real estate company he co-owns with Su Sihai.

Su Jianfeng was among the 10 foreigners arrested in the August 2023 anti-money laundering probe that saw the authorities take control of $3 billion in cash and assets.