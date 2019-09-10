Dangerous driving: Woman arrested, licence suspended

A woman who was caught on video driving a black Mercedes-Benz car against traffic in Upper Cross Street has been arrested. Her driving licence was also suspended.

The police said yesterday that the 32-year-old woman was arrested for dangerous driving. She had previously been assisting them with investigations.

The police were alerted last Friday at 10.24pm to the case of dangerous driving in Upper Cross Street in the direction of South Bridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

In videos posted on Facebook, a black Mercedes-Benz car can be seen going against the flow of traffic in the leftmost lane.

A separate clip subsequently shows that the car has mounted the pavement. The driver steps out of the vehicle and utters Hokkien expletives at onlookers before returning to her car.

One of the posts has been shared more than 5,200 times.

A clip of the incident posted on the Roads.sg Facebook group has been viewed more than 124,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.