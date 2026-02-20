Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nur Sheerah Abd Sabar, 28, assaulted her first two victims in 2024 and was arrested in November that year.

SINGAPORE – A woman described in court as “dangerous and volatile” assaulted four women, including a police officer and a 74-year-old woman, in separate unprovoked attacks.

While out on bail in 2025, she assaulted the policewoman and the elderly victim.

On Feb 20, when she turned 28, Nur was sentenced to 36 weeks’ jail after she pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thaddeus Tan said that the offender was walking past the first victim at a coffeeshop in Woodlands Avenue 6 on June 4, 2024 when she attacked the 57-year-old woman.

Court documents did not disclose the reason for the attack, which took place at around 3pm that day.

Nur choked and punched the victim before leaving the coffeeshop.

The victim’s daughter made a police report, stating that her mother had a bloodied mouth after the attack.

The victim went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and was given two days of medical leave.

Nur struck again on Nov 4, 2024, when she assaulted a 68-year-old cashier at a shop in Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

Nur had earlier selected some clothes at the store and went to the counter to pay for them.

The cashier then told her that she had to pay $34 for the items.

DPP Tan said: “The accused...appeared to use her phone and told the victim that she had made payment via PayNow. As the victim wanted to confirm this, she asked the accused to show her the payment confirmation page.

“However, the accused refused and insisted that she made payment...The victim then withheld the plastic bag containing the clothes.”

Nur flung her mobile phone at the older woman, hitting her right eyebrow and causing it to bleed.

An unidentified man alerted the police and officers arrested Nur, who was released on bail later that day.

The third attack occurred shortly before 11am on Aug 25, 2025. Nur was at a bus stop near Admiralty MRT station when she assaulted the 74-year-old woman.

DPP Tan said: “The accused voluntarily caused hurt to the victim by slapping the victim’s face, pushing her to lie down on the seat at the bus stop and climbing on top of the victim and (choking) her.

“After about four seconds, the accused let go of the victim who walked away and got on the next available bus to escape the accused.”

Court documents did not state the reasons behind this attack, which was captured on CCTV.

The court heard that the third victim had nightmares after her ordeal and was too afraid to return to the same bus stop.

A 47-year-old policewoman, who was investigating the case, went to Nur’s Housing Board flat in Woodlands Avenue 6 at around 3pm on Sept 8, 2025.

Identifying herself as a police officer, she showed Nur a screenshot from the CCTV footage of the bus stop attack.

Nut then insisted on viewing the footage and the officer suggested going downstairs to do so.

However, Nur refused and instead grabbed the officer’s phone and threw it on the floor, the prosecutor said.

When the officer bent to pick up her phone, Nur slammed her against the wall and struck her head multiple times.

“While the victim was still on the floor, the accused continued to slap and scratch the victim’s head.”

The officer managed to get away when Nur turned around to call out to her younger brother.

At the hospital, the policewoman was found with injuries including bruises to her right lung.

Nur was re-arrested on Sept 8, 2025, and has been in remand since then.

On Feb 20, DPP Tan urged the court to sentence her to up to 12½ months in jail.

He said: “The accused is a dangerous and volatile individual, and a stiff sentence must be passed to deter her from future offending.”