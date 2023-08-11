Dad who took rap for daughter in traffic accident given four months’ jail

SINGAPORE - The father who took the rap for his daughter after she caused a traffic accident while driving without a licence was sentenced to four months’ jail on Friday.

David Ong, 57, pleaded guilty to three charges, including two counts of perverting the course of justice.

For allowing his daughter, Audrey Ong Hui Ling, 27, to drive his Grab rental car that day without an insurance policy, he was also fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a year.

Another charge of allowing her to drive the car without a valid driver’s licence was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The father was working as a Grab driver at the time of the incident. His defence lawyer, Mr S.S. Dhillon, said he did it out of fatherly love.

Said Mr Dhillon: “As a father, all he wanted was to protect his daughter. (Those) were his noble intentions, which had criminal consequences.”

To this, District Judge Kenneth J. Chin said: “While the defence’s argument of the accused committing the offence out of paternal love may be attractive at first blush, the ends cannot justify the means.”

The judge said David Ong’s method of protecting his daughter was a misguided one.

Instead of teaching his daughter to face the consequences of her actions and supporting her through the process, he had instead instigated her to lie to the authorities and perverted the course of justice, said the judge.

On Oct 15, 2019, David Ong had let his daughter drive the car he had rented for his job. He was her passenger.

At about 10pm, his daughter made a U-turn at Tampines Avenue 2 without stopping to check for oncoming traffic and collided with a motorcyclist, who was going straight and had right of way. The motorcyclist suffered multiple injuries including a fractured wrist.

David Ong immediately told his daughter he would take her place and assume responsibility for what had happened. She agreed, and he told police officers he was the driver of the car.

He maintained the false account in his police statements, claiming his negligence and fatigue from working long hours caused the accident.