Cyclist injured in drain grating accident settles suit against PUB after one day of trial

SINGAPORE - After one day of trial, a negligence suit brought by a cyclist against PUB was resolved on Wednesday, after he accepted a settlement offer from the national water agency.

The terms of the out-of-court settlement are confidential, with no admission of liability by PUB.

Myanmar national Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu, 42, had sued PUB seeking damages of at least $578,000.

He suffered head and spine injuries, as well as facial fractures, on Jan 16 last year after the front wheel of his bicycle got caught in a 3cm gap of a drain grating along Changi Point Coastal Walk.

A hearing scheduled for three days to determine the issue of liability began on Tuesday, with the plaintiff and the friend he was cycling with at the time taking the stand.

In his affidavit, Mr Maung Maung said dried leaves along the side of the road obscured his view of the gap. He also said he noticed that the gratings along the road were replaced after his accident.

PUB's sole witness, the chief engineer of drainage operations, was slated to take the stand on Wednesday to give evidence on the design and structural maintenance of drain gratings.

However, the trial was cut short after Mr Maung Maung accepted PUB's settlement offer.

In court on Wednesday morning, lawyers on both sides told Justice See Kee Oon that the parties have resolved the matter.

The judge granted permission for Mr Maung Maung to file a notice of discontinuance within eight weeks to formally end the proceedings.

In a statement, Mr Maung Maung's lawyers, Mr Richard Tan and Ms Cynthiya Charles, said they were pleased that the matter is settled.

They added: "Mr Maung Maung can now concentrate on his rehabilitation in Myanmar. He has been unable to work since the accident due to his injuries."

In his suit, Mr Maung Maung contended that PUB breached the duty of care it owed him by failing to ensure that drain gratings along the road were safe for road users.

PUB denied it was negligent and argued that it did not owe him such a duty of care.