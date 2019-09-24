Cyclist caught in Pasir Ris viral video said lorry driver 'intentionally swerved' into him

SINGAPORE - A cyclist, who was caught on a viral video having an altercation with a lorry driver in Pasir Ris, told a district court on Tuesday (Sept 24) that the driver had "intentionally swerved" his vehicle and hit him.

On the second day of lorry driver Teo Seng Tiong's trial, British national Eric Cheung Hoyu added that Teo then hurled obscenities at him.

Cheung, 35, told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt that Teo's tone of voice was "aggressive" and that he had shown "lots of anger".

He also said the lorry driver then drove off without leaving behind his name and contact details.

Teo, 58, who is a Singaporean, is claiming trial to one count each of causing hurt to Cheung by performing a rash act as well as failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

For his role in the incident, Cheung was fined $2,800 in April.

He had pleaded guilty to two charges - one of committing mischief and also to an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

Shortly before the incident, Cheung and a friend were cycling in the left lane of the two-lane Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 11.45am on Dec 22 last year.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that Teo tried to overtake Cheung by using the right lane but could not do it as there were other motorists on the road.

Cheung later raised his right hand and struck the lorry's side-view mirror, breaking off portions of the mirror which fell to the road.

Earlier court documents stated that Teo's lorry then swerved to the left and collided with Cheung, who fell off his bicycle onto a grass verge.

On Tuesday, Cheung told the court: "I regret the fact that I struck his mirror."

He also said that Teo then drove away after heaping "lots of vulgarities" upon him.

The court heard that following the accident, Cheung's $7,000 bicycle suffered damage that was "beyond repair".

When cross-examined by defence lawyer Chia Boon Teck, the British national admitted that he too left the scene before the police arrived.

When pressed by Mr Chia, Cheung said that the "ambulance people" were the ones who had told him that he did not need to wait for officers to turn up.

He also told Judge Chay that he did not think he was injured at the time.

The court heard that Cheung later visited Dr Tan Seow Hwee at Parkway East Hospital as he felt pain in various parts of his body, including his left arm and lower back.

Dr Tan, who also testified in court, said that no fractures were found on his patient.

The trial will resume on Thursday and Teo is now out on bail of $5,000.

If convicted of causing hurt by performing a rash act, he can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

First-time offenders convicted of failing to report an accident to the police within 24 hours can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $1,000.