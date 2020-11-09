Crime Briefs: Man allegedly set fire at five Hougang sites

Man allegedly set fire at five Hougang sites

A man suspected of starting fires at five locations in Hougang early last Saturday morning is in police custody.

Bicycles, construction materials and discarded items were burned.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio division established the identity of the 35-year-old Indian national and arrested him within 15 hours of the first reported incident at 3.29am.

Investigations indicate that he is believed to have been involved in other cases in Hougang. He will be charged with mischief by fire today, an offence that carries a jail term of up to seven years and fines.

7 under probe over lending, loan scams

Five men and two women, aged between 20 and 74, are being investigated for suspected involvement in unlicensed moneylending and loan scams.

Investigations suggest that they helped a moneylending syndicate to transfer its criminal proceeds. This syndicate is also believed to be behind loan scam cases here.

Anyone found guilty of assisting in a business of unlicensed moneylending may be fined between $30,000 and $300,000, imprisoned for up to four years and punished with caning of up to six strokes.

They may also be charged under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, which carries penalties of up to $500,000 fine, or jail term of up to 10 years, or both.

Teen nabbed over two assault incidents

The police arrested a 19-year-old last Friday over two cases of assault.

These are alleged to have taken place along Bedok North Street 4 on Nov 3, with reports filed by two the victims last Tuesday and Friday.

The teen will be charged in court today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or caning.