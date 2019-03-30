Crash driver pleads guilty to drink driving

An insurance agent had consumed alcohol and was driving his car along Tanjong Pagar Road on Dec 7, 2017, when it ploughed into four pedestrians standing on a centre divider.

The accident left two men with brain injuries, a third man with kidney function problems and a 24-year-old woman with multiple abrasions who now suffers from substantial psychiatric difficulties.

The motorist, Lim Kwong Fei, 42, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to drink driving and being incapable of having proper control of his car.

One count each of causing grievous injuries to the three men by negligent driving and driving against the flow of traffic will be considered during sentencing. A third charge of causing injuries to the woman will also be taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jarret Huang said that Lim was on a private yacht on the day of the accident where he consumed at least three cans of beer and a glass of red wine. He left the Marina at Keppel Bay at around 5pm and drove home to the Reflections at Keppel Bay condominium, before leaving for his office at Guoco Tower in Wallich Street near Maxwell Road for an event.

The DPP said that Lim was "driving at a fast speed relative to the other cars" along Tanjong Pagar Road towards Neil Road when an eyewitness spotted his car moving in a zig-zag manner. Court documents did not state the speed of the car. At around 6.20pm, the car mounted a centre divider and ploughed into Singaporeans Merlyn Lim Wei Xuan, 24, and Lim Yew Beng, 57; Myanmar national Nay Lin Tun, 30; and 41-year-old Australian tourist Martin Guillian Noel Faron.

DPP Huang said: "The accused continued driving his vehicle at some speed off the centre divider, onto the other side of the road... for about a further 20m, albeit against the flow of traffic."

He crashed into two vehicles before eventually stopping. Police arrested Lim after he failed a breathalyser test at the scene. At the Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi Avenue 3 later, he took another test and was found with at least 31 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, lower than the prescribed limit of 35 mcg.

The four pedestrians were warded for between one and 22 days. Mr Lim and Mr Nay Lin Tun suffered brain injuries and multiple fractures. Mr Faron, who has since returned to Australia, continues to suffer from weakness in his back.

Lim is now out on bail of $15,000 and will be sentenced on Monday.