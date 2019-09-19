CPIB warns 31 Mandai crematorium workers and funeral service staff over red packets practice

SINGAPORE - Crematorium workers from the National Environment Agency (NEA) have been given stern warnings by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), for receiving red packets from funeral service companies in return for preferential treatment.

A total of 17 workers at Mandai Crematorium were each given a stern warning for one count of corruptly accepting gratification in the form of red packets from funeral directors and hearse drivers "to smoothen the cremation process", said the CPIB in a statement on Thursday (Sept 19).

They also faced departmental disciplinary action for violating public sector rules which disallow public officers from accepting gifts and entertainment on account of their official position or official work, the CPIB added.

As for the funeral service companies, two were given stern warnings for abetment to corruptly give gratification in the form of red packets to NEA staff to smoothen the cremation process at Mandai Crematorium.

Twelve others from these companies were also given stern warnings for corruptly giving gratification to NEA staff.

Besides the 31 who were warned, two senior NEA officers also faced disciplinary action for failing to report the practice even though they were fully aware of it, said CPIB.

The statement from CPIB comes nearly a year after it was notified by the NEA of a complaint that Mandari Crematorium workers had been receiving red packets in return for preferential treatment.

The Straits Times understands that the 31 crematorium workers and staff from the funeral service companies were issued the warning on Thursday.

Most funeral directors who were interviewed said they stopped giving red packets to crematorium workers early this year, when it was reported that CPIB was investigating the practice.