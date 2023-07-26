Court orders woman who stole $5.6m in crypto, bought penthouse, to return sums

SINGAPORE - A woman who handled the payroll for a cryptocurrency exchange stole US$4.2 million (S$5.6 million) worth of crypto, then went on a spending spree, including buying a $3.7 million freehold penthouse after cancelling her Built-To-Order flat.

The High Court ordered Ms Ho Kai Xin to pay back the stolen sums, after crypto exchange ByBit Fintech successfully sued her to recover the stolen assets.

In his judgment issued on Tuesday, Justice Philip Jeyaretnam ruled that the holder of a crypto asset has a property right recognised in common law as a thing in action.

A thing in action is a right over intangible property that can only be enforced by legal action, not by physical possession. An example of a thing in action is a debt.

It is the first time that this has been decided in any common law court.

Justice Jeyaretnam said his reasoning was not strikingly different from how the law approaches other social constructs, such as money.

“It is only because people generally accept the exchange value of shells or beads or differently printed paper notes that they become currency. Money is accepted by virtue of a collective act of mutual faith,” he said.

The judge examined this issue because he had to decide whether crypto assets are indeed property capable of being held on trust.

The case concerned a cryptocurrency called Tether, a “stablecoin” which is pegged to the US dollar and commonly referred to as USDT.

He concluded that the USDT, which may be transferred from one holder to another cryptographically without the assistance of the legal system, are things in action.

Like any other thing in action, USDT is capable of being held on trust, he said.

“While some people are sceptical of the value of crypto assets, it is worth keeping in mind that value is not inherent in an object,” he said.