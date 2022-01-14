Court documents amended to state that student accused of posting anti-Islam remarks is a Chinese national

SINGAPORE - A polytechnic student accused of posting anti-Islam and misogynistic remarks about a rape victim on social media platform Instagram has had his court documents amended to say that he is a Chinese national.

The latest documents also state that Sun Sicong, 21, is a Singapore permanent resident.

Earlier court documents identified him as a Singaporean.

Sun, from Temasek Polytechnic (TP), appeared in a district court on Friday (Jan 14) and his case has been adjourned to Feb 8.

He is accused of one count each of harassment, uploading online remarks with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of others and being in possession of obscene films.

Some time between 2018 and 2019, he allegedly created posts on Instagram that contained remarks against Islam.

On June 7, 2020, Sun allegedly caused harassment by creating posts on Instagram containing remarks about a rape victim's recount of the ordeal.

Details about the remarks and recount were not disclosed in court documents.

He is also said to have downloaded two obscene films in April and May that year. These were allegedly found in his mobile phone.

In an earlier statement, the police said that in June 2020, they received "many reports regarding an Instagram user who had posted insensitive comments and threats that could incite violence against the Muslim community".

The police added that the posts contained hate comments that could wound religious feelings.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested Sun on June 8, 2020 and seized items including a computer and a mobile phone.