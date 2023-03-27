Court dismisses man’s suit against dad over family’s supermarket business

SINGAPORE - After his family’s supermarket business closed down, a man made a series of demands against his father for monies and assets, and threatened to air their dispute in public.

Mr Kwek Hong Lim sued his father, Mr Kwek Sum Chuan, alleging that the older man had orally agreed to give him a 60 per cent stake in both Yes Supermarket and the Tampines property that was used to run one of the outlets.

The older man contended that he never made such an agreement.

The High Court on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit, saying that the son failed to prove that his father had made the oral agreement to give him the stakes in the company and the property.

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng said in her written judgment that she did not find the son to be a credible witness.

“The plaintiff has shown a tendency to exaggerate facts. Despite his threat that he has collected all the facts and video evidence... to support his case, nothing cogent has been produced at the trial,” she said.

The judge also noted that the son, who has a master’s degree, never once put the purported agreement into writing.

“Although he says he asked the defendant many times to put the agreement into writing, those were all verbal requests.

“Even if the defendant had refused to do so, the plaintiff could have followed up with a written request. There was none,” she said.

Mr Kwek Sum Chuan, who has five children, set up Yes Supermarket in 1999. He owns 85 per cent of the company, while his wife holds 5 per cent.

Mr Kwek Hong Lim owns 8 per cent of the company and his sister, Ms Kwek Joo Sim, holds 2 per cent.

In 2003, the father bought the first-floor unit that was used to run the outlet in Tampines Street 21.

The plaintiff was appointed chief executive officer of Yes in 2004.

He said he was made CEO based on his contributions and that the business boomed with him at the helm.