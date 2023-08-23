Court denies requests by accused in money laundering case to speak to family members

SINGAPORE - The flashy clothes were gone as the accused in the billion-dollar money laundering case made court appearances on Wednesday, donning generic red T-shirts typically seen on accused persons.

Several looked visibly tired even as they listened intently to an interpreter explain in Mandarin the proceedings, including the charges they are facing.

For the 10 accused, it was the first time they were meeting their lawyers since their arrest in an islandwide blitz on Aug 15.

Su Haijin, who was in hospital garb with his limbs in casts, appeared on screen from the Changi General Hospital, where he is being treated for injuries after jumping from a second-storey balcony in an alleged attempt to evade arrest.

The 40-year-old Cypriot national, originally from Fujian, China, was arrested outside his residence at 16 Ewart Park.