Court allows guarantor of tenancy agreement to contest HDB’s claim for double rent

SINGAPORE – A director of the now-closed Stansfield College will have her day in court to contest a claim by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for double rent of the private school’s tenanted premises totalling $84,000.

The High Court on June 1 dismissed a bid by HDB to file a further appeal against a lower court’s decision to allow Ms Cenobia Majella to raise a defence against the board’s claim for double rent.

Ms Majella, whose husband, Mr Kannappan Chettiar, founded the school in 1993, had stood as guarantor for Stansfield’s tenancy agreement for the property in Serangoon.

In September 2022, HDB applied for summary judgment against Ms Majella for a sum of $123,706.52, which included $27,000 in rental arrears from November 2018 to January 2019, and $84,000 in double rent from Feb 1, 2019, to June 20, 2019.

This meant that it was asking the court to give a judgment in its favour without going to trial.

On the claim for double rent, HDB’s case is that it has the contractual right to the amount because Ms Majella failed to hand over the property by Jan 31, 2019, after the tenancy was terminated.

However, Ms Majella argued that she had arranged for the keys to be returned by courier on Jan 30, 2019, but the keys were rejected by HDB.

In January, a State Courts deputy registrar granted summary judgment in favour of HDB for $29,208.75, mainly for rental arrears.

He also granted Ms Majella unconditional permission to contest all other aspects of the claim, including that for double rent.

The deputy registrar said he was not convinced that HDB was entitled to summary judgment for double rent. This was because there was evidence that HDB had rejected her attempt to return the keys on Jan 30, 2019.

In an e-mail on Feb 14, 2019, an HDB officer told Ms Majella that the board could not accept the keys as the courier did not have a company’s resolution authorising him to return the keys.

The deputy registrar cited a precedent case where the court ruled a party cannot rely on contractually stipulated deadlines if it had caused the other party to miss the deadlines.

He allowed Ms Majella, who is self-represented, to amend her defence to raise the argument that HDB could no longer insist on its contractual rights if it had prevented her from returning the keys.

HDB then appealed against the decision to grant her permission to contest the claim.

A principal district judge dismissed the appeal in February. He also dismissed HDB’s subsequent application for permission to file a further appeal.