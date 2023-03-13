Court allows foster parents to adopt girl in their care for 8 years despite biological father’s objection

SINGAPORE – The foster parents of an eight-year-old girl, who was placed in their care shortly after her birth as both her biological parents were in prison, were allowed to adopt the child despite her natural father’s objections.

A Family Court judge decided to dispense with the biological father’s consent and grant the adoption to the foster parents after the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) assessed that the adoption would be in the child’s best welfare.

The girl’s biological father, who was incarcerated for a drug-related offence at the time, had contested the adoption application.

In written grounds for his decision published on Saturday, District Judge Jason Gabriel Chiang said: “It was not an easy decision. I could clearly see the dedication of the applicants to the child and the earnestness of their application.

“At the same time, I also had great sympathy for the natural father’s position, and I further commend him on the strides he has already made for his recovery and his commitment to staying drug-free.

“However, the paramount consideration of the child’s best welfare necessitated the making of this adoption order.”

The biological father has filed an appeal against the decision.

The two applicants are a married couple in their mid-30s who have no children of their own.

The girl, who was born in 2014 while her biological mother was in prison, was placed in the couple’s care when she was about a month old.

The couple was subsequently also appointed to be the foster parents of two younger children from different families.

The girl, who was then already aware of her birth history, was agreeable to the adoption and reported having a good relationship with her foster parents.

She said she wanted to stay with them “forever” and enjoyed spending time with them, including trips to Hong Kong, Paris and Japan.

The girl has special needs and was diagnosed with social anxiety disorder and selective mutism when she was about three years old.