Couple who invested $600k in alleged Brazil housing scam sue Singapore marketer

SINGAPORE - A couple who invested close to $600,000 in two social housing projects in Brazil which turned out to be worthless have sued Singapore marketer Wendy Kwek to recoup their investments.

In their lawsuit, Mr David Haw and Ms Cindy Yee alleged that they were misled into investing in the projects through London-based firm Ecohouse, as a result of false representations by Ms Kwek.

They alleged that Ms Kwek said during presentations and in e-mails that the developments were approved by the Brazilian government, that she had done due diligence checks, and that investors would earn a return of 20 per cent within a year.

The plaintiffs have also sued Ms Kwek’s ex-husband, Mr Joey Poh, as well as four companies linked to them: WK Events, WK Investment Network, Ecohouse Developments Asia Pacific and Ecohouse Singapore.

Ms Kwek and Mr Poh have denied the allegations, and said they are also victims who lost their investments in one of the projects.

The case is being heard in the High Court.

Ecohouse, which was founded by Briton Anthony Armstrong Emery, was put on the Monetary Authority of Singapore investor alert list in 2014 after investors here complained that they were not being paid.

Since 2011, between 800 and 1,500 Singapore investors were estimated to have put in more than $65 million into three housing projects.

It later emerged that Ecohouse did not own the land it was purportedly developing and was not working with the Brazilian government.

In the current case, the plaintiffs invested $230,000 into a project known as Casa Nova in September 2012. They invested another $368,000 into a project known as Bosque in December 2012.

According to court documents, the contracts promised that construction of the houses would be completed within a year, when the investments would be returned with a profit of 10 per cent per annum.

The money was held by English law firm Saunders & Co in an escrow account, which was later drained.

The plaintiffs, who are represented by Mr Andrew Goh, alleged that Ms Kwek made misrepresentations at the presentations for each project.