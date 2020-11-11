Couple to be charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

SINGAPORE - A couple will be charged on Thursday (Nov 12) over their suspected involvement in the death of an 11-year-old girl, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The couple, both 26, will be charged with murder with common intention.

The woman is the biological mother of the girl, while the man is the stepfather.

The police said the girl was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on Tuesday around 11am, and was pronounced dead at 12.40pm.

The police were alerted to the unnatural death around 1.20pm that same day.

Following police investigations, the couple were arrested for their suspected involvement in the death of the girl.

The offence of murder with common intention carries the death penalty under Section 302(1) read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.