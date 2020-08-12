Couple charged with encroaching on state land for building gate, walls and fence around their house

SINGAPORE - The owners of a house in Jalan Kayu estate who built a metal gate, two boundary walls and a fence around the landed property have been charged with encroaching on state land.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 11), the Singapore Land Authority said that it had instructed the owners Tan Teck Siong and his wife, Cheah Mee Poh, in 2013 to remove the structures as water agency PUB was carrying out drain improvement works in the estate.

The structures are said to have been built in December 2005.

Tan, 61, and Cheah, 59, have agreed to demolish the structures around their house in Jalan Tari Zapin, and demolition works are ongoing, said the statement, which was issued jointly with the Building and Construction Authority.

The couple face one charge each under the State Lands Encroachments Act for having the common intention to unlawfully enter into possession of state land by enclosing the 144.2 sq m plot with the gate, walls and fence.

Under the law, anyone convicted of the offence can be sentenced to a fine of up to $5,000 or jail of up to six months, or both.

Tan also faces four charges for making false declarations in his capacity as the qualified person, or QP, responsible for ensuring that the works at the house are carried out in line with building regulations.

Under the Building Control Act, a qualified person is an architect or professional engineer.

The statement said that in his capacity as the QP, when applying to the Commissioner of Building Control for the Temporary Occupation Permit and Certificate of Statutory Completion, Tan made four declarations that there were no deviations in his building works from the approved plans.

Under the law, a person who is convicted of making a false declaration to the Commissioner of Building Control can be sentenced to a fine of up to $10,000 or jail of up to six months, or both.

The case was mentioned in the State Courts on Tuesday and has been adjourned to Aug 25.