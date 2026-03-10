Corrective training report called for man who molested several women while on remission order

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sharil Hassan, 50, pleaded guilty to four charges, including the outrage of modesty and theft.

SINGAPORE - A district judge on March 9 called for a corrective training report for a man who molested multiple women , including a nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), while he was on a remission order.

At the time of his offences, he was on a remission order, which required him to keep out of trouble from May 24, 2025, to Oct 27, 2025.

Corrective training is imposed when the court finds that an offender needs a substantial period for reformation.

It involves the confinement of a repeat offender for at least five years and up to a maximum of 14 years.

According to court documents, Sharil was at TTSH on July 14, 2025, when he used his hand to poke a staff nurse’s thigh at least thrice.

He did so by placing his hand under the blanket and near the edge of the bed he was on, close to the nurse’s thigh.

The nurse confronted him about the incident, and later made a police report.

Two days later, Sharil molested another woman by touching her buttocks twice while onboard a train travelling from Potong Pasir MRT station to Boon Keng station .

She made a police report on the same day.

On July 22, 2025, Sharil visited a minimart at Lorong Lew Lian in Serangoon, where he stole various items including packets of tea, shampoo and soap.

The minimart owner made a police report a few days later, and Sharil was arrested. He was later released on bail.

He committed his latest offence on Aug 5, 2025, at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon, where he molested another woman while on the escalator.

He was arrested on Aug 6, 2025 and charged in court on Aug 8, 2025.

Sharil will be sentenced in April.

For outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or face any combination of these punishments.

The number of molestation cases also rose from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025, said the police in their annual crime brief.

The police added that molestation was a top crime of concern, with more than half of these cases involving offenders known to victims.