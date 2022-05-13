Coroner's hearing next month into deaths of 5 men in Tanjong Pagar crash

There will be a coroner's hearing next month into the deaths of the five men in the Tanjong Pagar crash that happened last year.

The hearing will take place on June 9.

At about 5.40am on Feb 13, the five men were in a white BMW M4 that crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar.

The car subsequently burst into flames. All five men died.

They were Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, 29; Mr Eugene Yap Zheng Min, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

Mr Long was the driver.

All but Mr Wong were financial advisers at Aviva Financial Advisers. Mr Wong was a former representative at the firm.

In security camera footage of the incident, the car appeared to be travelling at a high speed down Tanjong Pagar Road before the crash.

It spun out of control before impact, and exploded in a ball of flames shortly after.

Footage also showed Mr Long's fiancee, Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, running into the fire to try to save the victims.

The former air stewardess and getai performer was then seen emerging from the inferno covered in flames and running towards shophouses across the road.

She suffered severe burns and was rushed to Singapore General Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Her condition stabilised and she was moved to a high-dependency ward just over a week later.

It is understood that Ms Oh and the others were at a Korean eatery just opposite the site of the crash prior to the accident.

Ms Oh has spent over a year undergoing dozens of operations.

In an interview with The Straits Times last year, she said she has been staying strong, with her mother as her pillar of support.

She added that she had no regrets trying to save her fiance, and is still close to Mr Long's family.

Following the fatal crash, the Land Transport Authority looked into the road conditions in Tanjong Pagar and subsequently installed more traffic-calming measures such as road dividers and pedestrian crossings.