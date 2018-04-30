Death of woman killed by falling tree at Botanic Gardens a tragic misadventure: Coroner

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old Indian national was attending an outdoor concert at the Singapore Botanic Gardens' Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage on Feb 11 last year when a 40m-tall heritage tree came crashing down, killing her.

Radhika Angara, who was the regional digital marketing head for Asia-Pacific at MasterCard, was with her French husband, Mr Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 39, and their one-year-old twins when tragedy struck.

Her husband, children and a 26-year-old Singaporean woman were also injured.

Following an inquiry into her death, Coroner Marvin Bay found her death to be a tragic misadventure on Monday (April 30).

On July 18 last year, tree expert Derek Yap told the court that the tembusu tree was decaying from the inside.

However, the signs of the rot had not been visible to inspectors, making it hard to predict that it would topple.

The arborist, who had examined the 270-year-old heritage tree after the incident, told the court that the tree was about 70 per cent decayed at the section where it broke off 2m above ground.

The decay would have affected the tree's structural integrity, said Mr Yap, who runs a private consultancy for trees and had previously been with the National Parks Board (NParks) for a decade.

But the following month, a senior NParks official told the court that the tree did not have a cavity in its trunk that was a result of decay.

Rather, the hollow, which measured 1.5m long, 0.2m deep, 1m high and 0.3m wide, was a flute, said Mr Elango Velautham, deputy director of the Botanic Gardens' Arboriculture and Plant Resource, who inspected the tree after a report was made on Sept 29, 2016.

A flute is an irregular feature of a tree caused by uneven growth patterns that may appear to be concaved inwards, or extruded outwards, as opposed to a cavity, which, according to the International Society of Arboriculture, is an open or closed hollow within a tree stem, usually associated with decay.

Last year, Mr Elango told the court during the inquiry: "There was no decay, no cavity."

After the incident, NParks said its inspections were in line with global standards.

The tembusu heritage tree that fell had been inspected twice a year as it was located in an area with high human traffic, more frequently than most heritage trees, which are checked once a year.