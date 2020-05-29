Coronavirus: Two men charged over leaving their homes during circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Two men, accused of repeatedly leaving their homes in separate incidents despite circuit breaker measures, have been charged with offences linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Singaporean Ong King Hwa, 63, was on Friday (May 29) handed five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Malaysian Chantroo Krishnan, 40, was given two charges under the Act, and was also charged with other offences, including behaving in a disorderly manner in public and using criminal force on a policeman.

Chantroo is said to have unlawfully consumed alcohol in public around 11.30pm on Nov 8 last year during a prescribed non-drinking period of between 10.30pm and 7am.

He allegedly committed the offence at the void deck of Block 231, Bain Street near North Bridge Road.

In another incident, he is accused of consuming alcohol within a liquor control zone at a back lane near Dickson Road and Dunlop Street in Little India around 9pm on Jan 25, a Saturday.

Members of the public cannot consume alcohol there between 10.30pm on any Friday, that is not the eve of a public holiday, and 7am the following Monday.

Chantroo is then said to have behaved in a disorderly manner at the back lane by shouting.

He is also accused of hitting a policeman's hand when the officer approached him that evening.

He is said to have left his Toa Payoh flat without reasonable excuse during the circuit breaker to go to Kim Keat Avenue twice - once on May 8 and then two days later.

Separately, Ong is accused of repeatedly leaving his Whampoa Drive flat between April 12 and May 8.

He allegedly went to other places around the neighbourhood, including a ground floor lift lobby at nearby Block 74.

He is also said to have failed to wear a mask over his nose and mouth when he was spotted at a stone bench outside a supermarket there around 6.30pm on May 8.

On Friday, both men said they intend to plead guilty to their charges and they will be back in court on June 10.

A first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.